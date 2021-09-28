Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCNB alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $217 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.