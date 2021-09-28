Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSII. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 87.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 102,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.