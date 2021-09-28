Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,730 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 412.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.14.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

