Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $816,000 in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.36% of BCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.