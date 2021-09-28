Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

