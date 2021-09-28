SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $28.77 on Monday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 106,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 168,628 shares during the last quarter.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

