SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on MD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.70.
Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $28.77 on Monday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.
In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 106,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 168,628 shares during the last quarter.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
