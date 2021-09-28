S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

SANW stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

SANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.