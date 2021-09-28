S&W Seed to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for S&W Seed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

