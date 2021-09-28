Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 42355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWMAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.