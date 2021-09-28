Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 131,500 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $519,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 and sold 3,715,944 shares valued at $43,584,792.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

