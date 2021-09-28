Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $872.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

