Swiss National Bank Has $1.82 Million Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 33.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 1st Source by 66.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in 1st Source by 25.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

