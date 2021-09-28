Swiss National Bank Has $1.83 Million Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of PetIQ worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 40.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

