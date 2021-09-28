Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.46. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $96,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,101 shares of company stock worth $737,912. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.