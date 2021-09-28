Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $939.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $206.74 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

