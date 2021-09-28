Swiss National Bank Sells 1,963 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kenon were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 59.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

KEN opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

