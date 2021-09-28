Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy Sells 13,497 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $352,946.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

