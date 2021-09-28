Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,465 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $74.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

