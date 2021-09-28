T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

