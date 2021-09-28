TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAL. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

TAL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 26,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,997,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

