TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 246,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,895,186 shares.The stock last traded at $49.93 and had previously closed at $50.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

