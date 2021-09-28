Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $150,394.64 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TDC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 917,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,588. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

