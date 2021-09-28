TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.73

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 18433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$96.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

