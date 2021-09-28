TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.73

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 18433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$96.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

