TerraKRW (KRT) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $35.86 million and approximately $12.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,328,256,540 coins and its circulating supply is 43,327,527,432 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

