TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

TFI International stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

