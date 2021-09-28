The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

