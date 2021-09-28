The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $395.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.09.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:GS traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

