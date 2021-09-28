The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $47.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

