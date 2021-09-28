The Goldman Sachs Group Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 target price (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.89.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,023. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.77.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.