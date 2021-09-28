The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,990 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

