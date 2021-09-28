The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 18,329 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $122,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

