The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Humana were worth $157,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $401.00 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.55. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.33.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.