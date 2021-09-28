The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $130.98 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $130,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

NYSE PH opened at $291.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $196.98 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

