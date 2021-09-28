The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180,862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Northrop Grumman worth $170,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $216,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 59,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $357.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

