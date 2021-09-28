The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 579,731 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 579,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Starbucks worth $123,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

