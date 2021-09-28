The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

