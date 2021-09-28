The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at KeyCorp

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 16,053.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

