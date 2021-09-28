The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.26 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.