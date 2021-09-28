The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $291,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 227,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 46,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,974,288,000 after buying an additional 707,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.71. 166,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,579,991. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a PE ratio of 292.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

