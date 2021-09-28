The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

