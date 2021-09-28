The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
