TheStreet Lowers Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 145.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

