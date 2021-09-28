TheStreet Lowers Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.98.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 145.30%.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
