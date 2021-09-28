Thomas Carter Sells 9,931 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

