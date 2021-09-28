Thomas W. Toomey Sells 30,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UDR opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

