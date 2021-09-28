Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 634,018 shares.The stock last traded at $122.20 and had previously closed at $112.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

