Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 634,018 shares.The stock last traded at $122.20 and had previously closed at $112.80.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.11.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
