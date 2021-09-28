Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,691 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $488,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

