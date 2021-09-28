Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises about 1.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of TPZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,667. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.