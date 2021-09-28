Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$57.50 Price Target at Cormark

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$43.91 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$46.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.02.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,762,105.58. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $562,731 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.