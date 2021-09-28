TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 1.54% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,468,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TACT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. 30,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.02. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.