TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

