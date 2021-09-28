Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TSE:TCN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.60. 775,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,065. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.